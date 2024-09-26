Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
