Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

