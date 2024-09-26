Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Hays has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.