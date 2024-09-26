HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

