HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

