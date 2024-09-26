HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BlackSky Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

BKSY stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

