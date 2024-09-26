Head to Head Contrast: Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and ESS Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech $7.54 million 10.23 -$77.58 million ($0.45) -14.53

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A ESS Tech -982.87% -77.52% -54.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 3 3 1 2.71

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $0.12, suggesting a potential downside of 98.22%.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

