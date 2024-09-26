Head to Head Review: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Energy and Vitesse Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.17 billion 3.98 $396.95 million $4.32 11.20 Vitesse Energy $252.15 million 2.82 -$19.74 million $0.84 28.70

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Vista Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Energy and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vista Energy presently has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Vista Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 33.08% 38.04% 17.31% Vitesse Energy 10.78% 7.94% 5.57%

Volatility and Risk

Vista Energy has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Vitesse Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

