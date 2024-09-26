Head to Head Survey: Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) versus Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 25.59% 42.82% 22.20% Airship AI N/A -73.23% 191.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Airship AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $19.41 billion 11.76 $5.43 billion $11.13 46.27 Airship AI $23.57 million 2.32 $16.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares Adobe and Airship AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Airship AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adobe and Airship AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 2 7 17 1 2.63 Airship AI 0 0 1 1 3.50

Adobe presently has a consensus price target of $606.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.83%. Airship AI has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.02%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airship AI is more favorable than Adobe.

Risk & Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats Airship AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

