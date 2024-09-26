Head to Head Survey: LandBridge (NYSE:LB) & Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 17.43%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.70 $11.10 million $0.27 1.81 LandBridge N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hugoton Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust 96.22% N/A N/A LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.