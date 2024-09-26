Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 2,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

