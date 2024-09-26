HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

