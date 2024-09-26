HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.
About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.