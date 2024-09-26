HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.6 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

