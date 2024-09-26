Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Up 164.2% in September

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 172,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.13. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Monday.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
