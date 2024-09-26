Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.99

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €95.99 ($106.66) and traded as high as €99.12 ($110.13). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €96.94 ($107.71), with a volume of 166,977 shares.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.99.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

