Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 15,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 5,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

