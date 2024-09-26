Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $221.17

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.17 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($3.07). Helical shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($3.03), with a volume of 108,864 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Helical from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HLCL
Helical Stock Performance
Helical Company Profile
Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Investment and Development. The company’s property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helical
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.