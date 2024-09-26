Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 138,428 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,753 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

