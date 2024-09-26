Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.76

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 6340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.