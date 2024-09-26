Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $30.42. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 100,887 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 760,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 513,647 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 491,589 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after buying an additional 471,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,982,000 after buying an additional 405,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

