Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,943,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.7637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

