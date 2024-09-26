Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.80% of Heritage Financial worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

