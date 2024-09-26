Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Down to $132.21

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.21, but opened at $128.56. Hess shares last traded at $130.55, with a volume of 62,086 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hess’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

