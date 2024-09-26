High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PCF remained flat at $6.73 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,620. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at $67,726.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

