HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $14.62. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 28,214 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,959,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,066,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 203,821 shares of company stock worth $3,154,206. Company insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

