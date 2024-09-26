Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325 ($31.13).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.12) to GBX 2,400 ($32.14) in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.82) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

HIK opened at GBX 1,867 ($25.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,872.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,944.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,917.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,165 ($28.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,538.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

