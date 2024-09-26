Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Rutger Helbing Buys 10,000 Shares

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Rutger Helbing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($27.30) per share, for a total transaction of £203,900 ($273,031.60).

Hill & Smith Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 2,065 ($27.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,132.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,574 ($21.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,330 ($31.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,010.36.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,787.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HILS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.47) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.