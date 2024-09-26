Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.63

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $231.63 and last traded at $228.64, with a volume of 104502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.95.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average of $210.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $133,229,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $98,607,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.