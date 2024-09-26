HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.82

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.82 and traded as high as $26.57. HMN Financial shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 3,135 shares.

HMN Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HMN Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.64% of HMN Financial worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.