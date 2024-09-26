Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $196.20

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.20 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.62), with a volume of 3124493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.50).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
