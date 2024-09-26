Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.67

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 29550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Hochschild Mining Trading Up 7.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
