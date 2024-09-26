Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Holiday Island Stock Down 15.2 %
Shares of HIHI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,196. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Holiday Island Company Profile
