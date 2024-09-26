Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Holiday Island Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of HIHI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,196. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

