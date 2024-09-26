Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 1,657 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

