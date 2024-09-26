Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.2% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $399.54 and last traded at $397.57. 492,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,381,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

