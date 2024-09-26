Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.99

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.68. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 108 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

