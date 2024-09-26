Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEZ opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Get Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.