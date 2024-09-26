Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BEEZ opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.