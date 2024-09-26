Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,976,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,738,000 after buying an additional 575,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after buying an additional 144,605 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

HRL stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.