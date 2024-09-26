Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

HST stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

