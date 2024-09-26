Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.77

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.77 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.93). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 127,034 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on HSW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.31) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.88) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
