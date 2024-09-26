Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $142.77

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.77 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.93). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 127,034 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HSW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.31) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.88) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,415.00 and a beta of 1.90.

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.