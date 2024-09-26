Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $17.93. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 202,056 shares traded.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

