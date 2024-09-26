Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Howard Hughes worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 356,025 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 81.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE:HHH opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

