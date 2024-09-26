Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $45,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $99.72 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.