Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

