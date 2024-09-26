Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $100.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

