Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading Down 0.8%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. 95,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 59,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 10.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

