HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,357 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 39,073 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HP by 85.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.05 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

