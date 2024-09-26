Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 25,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,334,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after purchasing an additional 526,655 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

