Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 719,006 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 719,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of SSRM opened at $5.89 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

