Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,081 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in GATX by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Stock Down 1.3 %

GATX stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

