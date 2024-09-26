Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 54,999 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.