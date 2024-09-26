Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 75,923 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of C3.ai worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Up 4.1 %

C3.ai stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.